Shots were fired during a reported road rage incident Tuesday night in northeast Oklahoma City, police said.

The incident started in Oklahoma City and ended near Coltrane and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Two shots were fired and hit the back window of a car, police said.

No injuries were reported. Police said the suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Impala.

