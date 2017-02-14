Police: Victim In Downtown OKC Shooting Committed Suicide

Police now say a man found in downtown Oklahoma City suffering from a gunshot wound likely committed suicide.

Authorities say the victim was located in the 1500 block of NW 4th St., near N. Blackwelder Ave. Emergency crews originally responded to the medical call when EMSA paramedics discovered that the man had been shot.

Just before noon, OKC police told News 9 that their investigators had determined that the victim, so far only identified as a white male, had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities have shut down the area around NW 4th St. and Blackwelder as detectives continue to investigate.

