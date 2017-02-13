One Injured In NE OKC Auto-Ped Crash

One person was injured Monday night in a northeast Oklahoma City auto-pedestrian crash, police said.

The crash was reported about 6:40 p.m. near NE 36 and Martin Luther King Avenue. One person was hit by a vehicle after being middle in the road, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to OU Medical Center. The pedestrian's condition is not known.

The vehicle involved in the crash called 911 and stayed at the scene, police said.

