Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: February 12, 2017

This week on the Blitz, Dean Blevins and John Holcomb talk NBA, college, and high schools hoops, look at the Sooners' football stadium renovations, and scope the talent for the upcoming college baseball season.

- A Thunder-Warriors wrap up.

- The Cowboys smoked the Sooners, 37-3, in Bedlam wrestling Sunday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

- Norman North's star point guard Trae Young is expected to make his college choice on Thursday.

- OU point guard Jordan Woodard's Sooner career ends early on a torn ACL.

- Tulsa is currently struggling with a 4-game losing streak. Oral Roberts snaps a 5-game skid with a 74-68 win over IUPUI.

- Voice of the Thunder, Matt Pinto, joins Steve McGehee in Washington.

- Talking Baylor football, OU's football renovations, OSU's new offensive line coach, and Tulsa's spring practice schedule.

- A look ahead at the 2017 college baseball season for the Cowboys, Sooners, and Golden Eagles.

- Play the Percentages