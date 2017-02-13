Wildfire Eats Almost 900 Acres Of SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wildfire Eats Almost 900 Acres Of SE OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Nearly 900 acres of southeast Oklahoma City landscape was left scorched and about 200 firefighters battled the wildfire that began neat SW 134th and Midwest.

The fire quickly spread to the south, forcing firefighters to issue evacuation orders for some residential areas. Fortunately, though, no homes were destroyed as a result.

Crews made up of a dozen fire departments, Oklahoma Guard helicopters, and other first responders made their final stand near SE 164th and Air Depot Boulevard. Two mobile homes were partially damaged, one RV burned, and two outbuildings were lost.

No one was injured and firefighters are still working to find what caused the fire.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.