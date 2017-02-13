Wildfire Eats Almost 900 Acres Of SE OKC

Nearly 900 acres of southeast Oklahoma City landscape was left scorched and about 200 firefighters battled the wildfire that began neat SW 134th and Midwest.

The fire quickly spread to the south, forcing firefighters to issue evacuation orders for some residential areas. Fortunately, though, no homes were destroyed as a result.

Crews made up of a dozen fire departments, Oklahoma Guard helicopters, and other first responders made their final stand near SE 164th and Air Depot Boulevard. Two mobile homes were partially damaged, one RV burned, and two outbuildings were lost.

No one was injured and firefighters are still working to find what caused the fire.