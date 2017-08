Residents near Pawnee, Oklahoma felt a shake late Sunday morning.

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck at approximately 11:37 a.m. Its epicenter was located six miles east, southeast of Pawnee, 24 miles east, northeast of Stillwater, and 33 miles west, northwest of Sand Springs.

It was about two and a half miles deep.

There are no reports of injuries or damages associated with this earthquake.