OU Hoops: Sooners Drop Seventh Straight With Loss To Iowa State

By Associated Press
AMES, Iowa -

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 23 points and Iowa State cruised past Oklahoma 80-64 on Saturday, sending the Sooners to their seventh straight defeat.

Mitrou-Long buried five 3s for the Cyclones (15-9, 7-5 Big 12), who blew the game open with a 21-4 run midway through the second half.

Iowa State blew a nine-point lead early just after halftime, allowing Oklahoma to tie it at 41-all. But the Cyclones tightened up their defense, letting up just four points during an eight-minute stretch that was among their best all season.

Back-to-back 3s from Donovan Jackson pushed Iowa State's lead to 68-48 with just over six minutes to go.

Matt Thomas scored 13 points and Monte Morris had 13 with nine assists and six rebounds for Iowa State, which went 12 of 26 from 3-point range.

