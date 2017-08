Police are investigating after a reported shooting near a S. OKC apartment complex Friday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m., in the parking lot at the Jeanette Apartments located in the 3500 block of S. Pennsylvania.

The victim was shot in the stomach and transported to a local hospital. Police said the victim is expected to recover.

At this time, the names of those involved have not been released. The shooting is still under investigation.

