Local Organizations Help Rebuild Veteran's Home - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Local Organizations Help Rebuild Veteran's Home

Posted: Updated:
An 86-year-old Korean War veteran teetering on the edge of financial ruin, has some new friends. An 86-year-old Korean War veteran teetering on the edge of financial ruin, has some new friends.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An 86-year-old Korean War veteran teetering on the edge of financial ruin, has some new friends.

Harold Edwards and his wife Minnie have lived near Northeast 36th Street and Kelley in Oklahoma City since 1957.  On January 6, the city notified them their home was in disrepair, and was going to be demolished.

Mr. Edwards has been in bad health in recent years, and readily admits the house had gotten away from him. In fact, he and Minnie have not lived in the home for the past few years.

Three weeks ago, Scotty Deatherage of “Honoring America’s Warriors” got involved. He mobilized a handful of local organizations including Habitat for Humanity to help.

“Team Rubicon Region 6, Midwest Wrecking, Northeast Landfill, McRoof OKC, and O.C.T. Equipment is providing all the CASE equipment being used in the demolition process,” said Deatherage. 

Friday, February 10, that large group of volunteers tore down the Edwards’ home—for free.

The city was going to charge the Edwards at least $6,000 to do it, and Edwards would have surely faced other fines as well. 

Not only are these organizations tearing the house down, they also plan to build Harold and Minnie a new “Habitat” home on the same property.

“You trust in the Lord, and that’s what I have been doing,” said Harold.

These great acts of kindness give new hope to Harold, who is fighting early onset dementia. 

Scotty Deatherage said this kind of work is why he sleeps well at night.

“How cool is that? I have got to tell you I have been involved in a lot of projects. But, I have never had one that really kind of defines what we do, and this one kind of defines what we are all about,” he said.

Deatherage also said once the city learned of the volunteer effort, “They were on top of it, they were fabulous to deal with.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.