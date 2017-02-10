Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Surveillance - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Police Identify Man Seen On Guthrie Home Surveillance

GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

Investigators with Guthrie Police said a man taking photos on a woman’s property Wednesday has been identified.

Sgt. Anthony Gibbs said Friday morning the man is a legitimate home inspector.

Around 10 a.m. February 8, the man was caught on a home surveillance system in the area for about 30 minutes, walking up to a house, stopping to take a photo in the driveway, and appearing to point his camera phone at the place from several other angles.

The homeowner said she called the company where the man works, Safeguard Properties. She said company representatives told her he was in the neighborhood to photograph a home, but visited the wrong address.

The homeowner was initially concerned after she said the man did not leave behind any contact information.

