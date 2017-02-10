Flu Risk Rises Across State As Schools Forced To Cancel Classes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Flu Risk Rises Across State As Schools Forced To Cancel Classes

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In one week, the number of flu deaths in Oklahoma has more than doubled from 11 to 23.

Doctors at Mercy say so far they've seen more flu cases this year than last year and emphasize the importance of getting the flu vaccine, even if it isn't guaranteed to keep you from getting sick.

Doctors also recommend you get the flu shot every year, preferably early October to help protect throughout flu season. But if you have put it off, doctors say it's never to late to get it.

The state's high flu activity is causing schools to shut down, as well.

On Tuesday, Minco Public Schools decided to close for the rest of the week after more than 130 children called out sick.

Now, McLoud Public Schools closed this week because 321 people called in sick over the last two days. According to the superintendent, those numbers include 27 staff member, four cafeteria workers, and three bus drivers.

The health department recommends getting a vaccine and thorough hand washing. They also recommend those who notice symptoms to stay home, and, if they persist, seek medical attention.

