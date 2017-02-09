Suspect Crashes During High-Speed Chase In Guthrie - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Suspect Crashes During High-Speed Chase In Guthrie

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

A high-speed police chase ends in an injury-crash in Guthrie Thursday night.

Logan County deputies, Guthrie Police, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were all in pursuit of the suspect.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. at I-35 and Division, per scanner traffic.

Captain Timmons with OHP says the suspect was in a stolen vehicle.

The suspect has been transported to a local hospital. 

