Crews Battle Wildfire North Of Yukon

Crews were called to the scene of a wildfire that flared up just to the northeast of Yukon, Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to battle the blaze near W. Wilshire Blvd. and N. Sara Rd. The location of the fire was in Oklahoma City Fire Department's jurisdiction.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It was burning in the direction of some homes near W. Britton Rd., but crews worked quickly and got things under control before any damage could occur.