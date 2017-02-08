Investigation Underway After Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Anadarko

Police are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Anadarko Wednesday evening.

According to Anadarko Police, the incident occurred at a home in the area of North 1st and Prairie Village Avenue. Officers responded to a call concerning a domestic disturbance around 4:50 p.m. The details are still unclear about what led to the shooting, but the male suspect in the disturbance was shot and transported to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time, police have not released the name of the officers involved or the name of the victim.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to the scene to lead the investigation.

