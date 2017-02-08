Injury Crash On WB I-40 Near Dallas Junction Causes Traffic Backups

An injury crash in the westbound Interstate 40 lanes near Interstate 35 at the Dallas Junction is causing a traffic backup Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in the westbound lanes just east of I-35.

When emergency crews arrived, they found three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

