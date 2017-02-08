Inhofe, Lankford Release Statements Regarding Yea Vote On DeVos

Betsy DeVos was confirmed to be the Secretary of Education by the Senate yesterday on a 51-50 vote with the deciding vote coming from Vice President Mike Pence.

And as expected, both Oklahoma senators, Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, voted in favor of DeVos.

Just after the confirmation, they released statements.

Senator Lankford:

I voted to confirm Betsy DeVos for Education Secretary because of her absolute commitment to transfer more control of education policy from Washington, DC to states and local leaders. Mrs. DeVos will not force any district or state to run education according to her personal dictates or preferences. Many of us have seen the dangers of a centralized, one-size-fits-all bureaucracy that assumes every child learns the same way and requires the same school model. We must reject that philosophy. Oklahomans, not bureaucrats in Washington, should address our education needs, because they can make education decisions that are best for Oklahoma students, teachers, and families.

Senator Inhofe:

Throughout her 30-year career as an education reform advocate and as the chairman for the American Federation for Children, Betsy DeVos has fought to give parents the ability to choose a better school for their children. I am confident she will use her authority as secretary of education to give state and local governments more control over education policy,” Inhofe said. “This is the kind of reform that DeVos has long fought for in order to give parents of all students—including low-income, minority and special needs children—access to high-quality education. I look forward to working with her to bring education authority back to the states.

Yesterday, Lankford's office said he received at least 1,400 calls and letters about DeVos. Inhofe's office has not released their numbers.