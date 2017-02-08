Cotton County Sheriff's Office Look To ID Remains Found On Tuesday

The discovery of skeletal remains near the Oklahoma-Texas border off the H.E. Bailey Turnpike forced the closure of an on-ramp with officials keeping watch on it throughout the night.

Cotton County Sheriff's deputies are releasing few details, but say the remains were found around 2 p.m. Yesterday. The remains were located in brush just east of the northbound ramp, near mile marker one. That's about a mile north of the Red River at the Grandfield exit.

The ramp will remain closed until the Medical Examiner's Archaeological Team and OSBI investigators arrive and finish their investigation.

This case remains open and the investigation active.