Cotton County Sheriff's Office Look To ID Remains Found On Tuesd - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cotton County Sheriff's Office Look To ID Remains Found On Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
COTTON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The discovery of skeletal remains near the Oklahoma-Texas border off the H.E. Bailey Turnpike forced the closure of an on-ramp with officials keeping watch on it throughout the night.

Cotton County Sheriff's deputies are releasing few details, but say the remains were found around 2 p.m. Yesterday. The remains were located in brush just east of the northbound ramp, near mile marker one. That's about a mile north of the Red River at the Grandfield exit.

The ramp will remain closed until the Medical Examiner's Archaeological Team and OSBI investigators arrive and finish their investigation.

This case remains open and the investigation active.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.