Oklahoma City police are asking for help identifying a man they say has been making ATM withdrawals with someone else’s card.

Detectives said the man has made several ATM withdrawals with a credit card that doesn’t belong to him. Surveillance video of the suspect was captured at the Bank of America ATM on N Classen.

Anyone with any information should call OKCPD Crime Stoppers at 405/235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com.