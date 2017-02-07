Early Morning Fire Fire Guts Piedmont Home

A home near NW Expressway and Piedmont Rd. is now a complete loss after a early Tuesday morning fire completely guts it.

When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the roof and the garage. People were home when the fire started. The homeowner discovered the fire after opening the garage door.

Because the family acted to so quickly, no one was injured. The home suffered about $100,000 in damage. Three vehicles were also destroyed, two of which were parked outside the garage. The family lost their pet dog in the fire due to smoke inhalation. The family also lost birthday presents for their 5-year-old daughter whose birthday happens to be today. To top it off, the mother of the family is pregnant and the family lost new baby items.

It appears the fire was accidental, but it remains under investigation.