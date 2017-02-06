My 2 Cents: Super Bowl Commercials

The game was one of the best ever. The halftime show by Lady Gaga was entertaining -- she's a great talent -- but I was underwhelmed by much anticipated Super Bowl commercials Sunday.

I thought many of them tried way too hard. I'm sure if you're dropping that kind of money on a commercial you want to pull out all the stops.

"Less is more" never met Super Bowl Sunday.

I thought one was clever. The running gag was a Tide spot with Terry Bradshaw's stained dress shirt.

And the most touching was the Hyundai commercial at the end of the game.

Troops serving overseas were surprised by getting to watch the game through virtual reality sitting next to their families, who were in the stadium.

Then there were the commercials that tried to slip in a political statement that were so transparently self-righteousness I just tuned them out.

Who sat in the creativity meeting and said, "yeah, let's focus on politics in our commercial, I'm sure American's haven't had enough of that over the last 14 months."

I don't want a lumber company to preach to me about illegal immigration during a football game. I'll take Clydesdales befriending a puppy any day.

Give the politics a rest on Super Sunday.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.