Construction To Begin On MAPS3 Streetcar Project

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Construction officially kicks off this week for the MAPS3 streetcar project in Oklahoma City.

City leaders will be in Bricktown Tuesday for an official construction kick off event.

For less than two weeks though, crews have already started moving utility lines on Joe Carter Drive.

The $128 million project will take two years to complete. The street car track stretches four and a half miles and connects Bricktown with Midtown with 22 stops.

The city said construction will take place in different zones.

“They won’t be completely shut down for that time. There will be periods where they are doing various activities,” said MAPS3 Project Manager David Todd. “It also will spur economic development and new construction. It could be transformative for the city."

Businesses near Joe Carter Drive in Bricktown expect numerous detour signs during construction, but look forward to project completion.

“It will draw people downtown and make the experience of Bricktown and downtown even better,” said Steve Carr with the Criterion, a music venue.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
