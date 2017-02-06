OKC Police: Man Sexually Battered Woman At City Bus Station

Oklahoma City police arrested a man who they say sexual battered a woman at a bus station Friday.

Travis Morgan, Jr., 53, was arrested on one charge each of sexual battery and public drunkenness.

According to officers, a woman and her daughter were sitting on a bench, talking at the city bus station at 420 Northwest 5th St. when Morgan sat down next to the woman. The woman told police that Morgan wanted to talk to her, but she told him she didn’t want to talk.

Officers said Morgan then grabbed the woman’s breast and “drug his hand across both of her breasts.” The alleged victim’s daughter witnessed the incident and reiterated what her mother had told officers.

Morgan told police that he did attempt to talk to the alleged victim, but never touched her.