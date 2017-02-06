Meteor Flashes Across Wisconsin Sky Early This Morning

In a "you have to see it to believe it" moment, a woman in Milwaukee, Wisc., caught a glimpse of a meteor on Snapchat around 2 a.m. this morning.

In the video, a bright light can bee seen traveling across the screen. People say they heard multiple, loud bangs after seeing the flash of light. Reports of seeing it are still coming in to the National Weather Service this morning.

The woman's caption on the snap simply says, "YOOOOOOOOO," because what else would you say about a meteor?