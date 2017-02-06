Lady Gaga World Tour Coming To OKC In December

Riding the heat of her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced a new world tour in support of her album, Joanne, with a show coming to the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The show is scheduled for December 9. Tickets go on sale February 20.

Joanne, her fifth studio album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, her 4th consecutive No. 1 album, making her the first female to do so in the 2010s.

