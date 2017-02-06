Lady Gaga World Tour Coming To OKC In December - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lady Gaga World Tour Coming To OKC In December

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
Lady Gaga performs at the NFL Super Bowl 51 halftime show. (AP Photo / Darron Cummings) Lady Gaga performs at the NFL Super Bowl 51 halftime show. (AP Photo / Darron Cummings)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Riding the heat of her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, Lady Gaga announced a new world tour in support of her album, Joanne, with a show coming to the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The show is scheduled for December 9. Tickets go on sale February 20.

Joanne, her fifth studio album, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, her 4th consecutive No. 1 album, making her the first female to do so in the 2010s.

Click here for more information.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.