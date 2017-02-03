Wildfire Damages Trailer Home Near Spencer

A wildfire that sparked up in a rural area just to the northeast of Spencer has destroyed a trailer home in the area.

Firefighters were called out to reports of a wildfire in the area of NE 50th St. and N. Post Rd. When crews arrived they say the fire had spread, and had partially engulfed a trailer home on the property.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is unclear if anyone was inside the trailer home at the time. So far there have been no reports of injuries.