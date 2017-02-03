Former Edmond HS Band Director Sentenced In Rape Case

A former Edmond Memorial High School band director accused of having sex with a student in 2015 agreed to a negotiated plea of rape in the second-degree on Friday.

Cameron Kedy was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence and will be required to complete 20 hours of community service.

On May 15, 2015 an adult walked into the Edmond Memorial High School and asked to talk to a principal.

"And began asking some hypothetical questions about what would happen if a teacher and a student had an inappropriate relationship,” Edmond Public Schools Spokeswoman, Susan Parks-Schlepp, said.

The following Monday, the school got a call from police saying the band director may be involved with a student.

Court documents state 27-year-old Cameron Kedy solicited a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. The girl's parents say they "found out that their daughter had been receiving inappropriate texting" from Kedy and that she admitted "having a sexual relationship" with the band director.

At first, Kedy denied he knew the girl. Police said his story slowly changed, but he never admitted to having sex with the girl.

"He maintained that there was no sexual activity that occurred,” said Edmond police Sgt. James Hamm.

Investigators believe otherwise. They say the two communicated using an app called "KIK".