Former Edmond HS Band Director Sentenced In Rape Case - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former Edmond HS Band Director Sentenced In Rape Case

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A former Edmond Memorial High School band director accused of having sex with a student in 2015 agreed to a negotiated plea of rape in the second-degree on Friday.

Cameron Kedy was sentenced to a 10-year suspended sentence and will be required to complete 20 hours of community service.

On May 15, 2015 an adult walked into the Edmond Memorial High School and asked to talk to a principal.

7/22/15 Related Story: Edmond Band Director Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Student

"And began asking some hypothetical questions about what would happen if a teacher and a student had an inappropriate relationship,” Edmond Public Schools Spokeswoman, Susan Parks-Schlepp, said.

The following Monday, the school got a call from police saying the band director may be involved with a student.

Court documents state 27-year-old Cameron Kedy solicited a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. The girl's parents say they "found out that their daughter had been receiving inappropriate texting" from Kedy and that she admitted "having a sexual relationship" with the band director.

At first, Kedy denied he knew the girl. Police said his story slowly changed, but he never admitted to having sex with the girl.

7/22/15 Related Story: Former Edmond Memorial Band Director Charged With A Sex Crime

"He maintained that there was no sexual activity that occurred,” said Edmond police Sgt. James Hamm.

Investigators believe otherwise. They say the two communicated using an app called "KIK". 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.