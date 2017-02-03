Friday Morning Fire Causes $22,000 In Damage To Vacant OKC Home

A Friday morning house fire caused $22,000 in damage to a vacant Oklahoma City home.

Fire crews said the cause of the blaze was a floor furnace in the house in the 2700 block of Southwest 38th St. The owner of the home, Jason Doyle, said it was vacant and under renovation and no one was inside the home went the blaze started.

First responders said they fire stated in a void space under the floor near the floor furnace and filled the single-story house with smoke before they arrived.

Authorities said the blaze caused about $22,000 in damage to the home and was ruled accidental.