OKC Cracking Down On Residents Parking Cars On Grass - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Cracking Down On Residents Parking Cars On Grass

Posted: Updated:
A citywide crackdown on illegal parking has some neighbors claiming code enforcement is going too far. A citywide crackdown on illegal parking has some neighbors claiming code enforcement is going too far.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A citywide crackdown on illegal parking has some neighbors claiming code enforcement is going too far.

The city claims the number of complaints about cars parked in yards is up right now.

Each year, tall grass is the number one complaint from neighbors in Oklahoma City.

Right now, in the winter, the biggest complaint is over cars parked on grass.

“We have time to do it now because we are not inundated with grass calls,” said OKC Code Enforcement’s Charles Locke.

Locke said cars parked on grass could damage utilities underground. He said they also affect property values.

Right now, the city claims more and more people are trying to increase the space of their driveways by spreading out gravel over grass. That is in violation of the law.

“Disappointed, hurt and anger,” said NE OKC resident W.J. Harris about what he felt when he was cited in January.

Harris said he’s been parking his cars for decades in that same location next to his home without getting a ticket for 27 years.

Harris now has three citations totaling $300.

“I think they should have at least given me the option of putting my cars in a different spot,” said Harris, who thinks first time violators should receive a warning notice.

Code Enforcement said since cars are ticketed and harder to keep tabs on compared to a residence, they don’t issue warnings.  A first-time violator will receive a $100 citation.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.