Clouds Move In, Colder Temps. Linger Across OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Clouds Move In, Colder Temps. Linger Across OK

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Clouds will increase from west to east Thursday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20's. There is also a slight chance of drizzle in Southeast OK.

Skies become partly cloudy Friday, but temperatures won't make much improvement. Highs will top out in the low 40's.

We finally turn to more seasonal conditions on Saturday with highs in the mid 50's under cloudy skies.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.