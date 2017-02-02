House Investigation Committee Recommends Expulsion Of Rep. Dan K - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

House Investigation Committee Recommends Expulsion Of Rep. Dan Kirby

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Special Investigation Committee released its finding Thursday in an investigation of Rep. Dan Kirby and recommended that he be expelled from the House of Representatives. 

In addition to expelling Kirby from the House the committee also recommended that Kirby lose his committee chairmanship, committee appointments, bills authored by Kirby by removed from consideration and a loss of privileges to a legislative assistant. 

The committee also recommended that Rep. Will Fourkiller (D-Stilwell) attend sensitivity training and be prohibited from interacting with the House Page Program for one year.

For about a month, the committee has been investigating Kirby and Fourkiller. Kirby was the original reason the committee convened.

The Kirby (R-Tulsa) is being investigated after claims that he sexually harassed several former staffers. The Rules Committee is also looking into how taxpayer dollars were spent settling a wrongful termination claim by one of the same staffers.

This has been a difficult process, and I am thankful for the members of the Committee who participated and meticulously investigated this matter,” said Committee Chairman Josh Cockroft, R-Wanette. “This was a bipartisan effort, and every member who participated took this matter seriously and received all of the evidence with an open mind. It was a fair and thorough investigation, and the members of the Committee believe our recommendations are appropriate.

In addition, the committee found that the House has the legal authority, and acted upon that authority, to expend operational funds to settle the wrongful termination claim brought by a former employee.

The committee also recommended that the Speaker of the House Charles McCall establish a bipartisan committee of members to review and vote on any further legal settlements that may arise. 

Wednesday, McCall created the bipartisan House Expenditure Oversight Committee and authorized it to review and authorize all large capital and/or expenditures that exceed $15,000.

The recommendations of the committee will now be considered by the full body of the House of Representatives. Expulsion from the House required a two-thirds majority vote of the body, or 68 members. 

In a reversal of his earlier decision Kirby testified before the committee on Friday. Last week he said he would not testify.

12/21/16 Related Story: OK Rep. Accused Of Using State Funds To Settle Harassment Claims

After testifying Friday before the committee, Kirby spoke to reporters briefly, but did not give insight into any potential decisions to be made.

"I would like to compliment the committee on allowing me to give my side of the story. I think they've done a fair job in allowing me to present my side. They were professional and I appreciate that of them," Kirby said appearing fatigued after Friday's meeting. "I hope that you guys will understand that I will not be giving any more public statements at this time. We're going to wait until the findings of the committee are made available."

Kirby had previously said he would not testify without his attorneys present. His decision to testify came after Speaker of the House Charles McCall suspended his chairmanship of the House Committee on Commerce, Business and Tourism. He said in a statement on Thursday his decision to testify was in the best interest of his constituents and the citizens of Oklahoma.

The committee has met several times over the course of two weeks. Each meeting, including the meeting on Friday was held in executive session away from the public eye and reporter questions.

Two Democrats appointed to the committee have refused to attend the meetings because they were asked to sign confidentiality agreements barring them from discussing the investigation until the findings were released.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.