Kirby, Fourkiller Findings Expected To Be Substantial, Result In Significant Action

News 9 has learned from sources that the findings of the House Investigation Committee to be released today are substantial, with a lot of documentation. The committee is expected to recommend significant action be taken as a result.

For about a month, the committee has been investigating Representative Dan Kirby and Representative Will Fourkiller. Kirby though was the original reason the committee was made.

Here's how we got to this day with Kirby:

- Sexual harassment allegations made in September 2015

- State money used to settle wrongful termination claim in November 2016

- Kirby resigned a month later

- Resignation wasn't official so Kirby takes back resignation days later

- Kirby testified last week for committee after originally refusing

Fourkiller is being investigated because a complaint against him was made in April 2015 and involved a high school page. He says he was told he made her feel uncomfortable.

Kirby and Fourkiller deny all accusations.

The findings will be released at 1 p.m. today. Stay with News 9 for updates.