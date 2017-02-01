Metro Couple Renews Vows For 75th Wedding Anniversary

A World War II Veteran and his bride renewed wedding vows Wednesday night in Mustang. And it's been 75 years.

George and Dorothy Eddleman met in a Fort Worth movie theater in 1939. George served in the Air Force in France during World War II. He retired at Tinker Air Base in 1970. They've lived at Willowood Assisted Living in Mustang for the past eight months.

"You've got to give a lot and the other has to. Kind of split it up. And but we never had a problem. You probably won't believe this but I don't guess we've ever had a drag down, or whatever you want to call it,” said Dorothy.

Dorothy Eddleman is 92 years old, and George is now 97.