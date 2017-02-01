Moore, Piedmont Police Investigating String Of Car Break-Ins

Residents in Moore, Southeast OKC and even out in Piedmont have all reported seeing what appears to be the same men breaking into their cars.

Residents in Moore, Southeast OKC and even out in Piedmont have all reported seeing what appears to be the same men breaking into their cars.

And police want to put an end to their spree.

Moore Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said in the month of January more than 30 burglaries were reported.

He said the pictured men are suspects in some of their cases.

“These guys are pretty brazen. They look up, they’re seeing these cameras. It’s obvious because they’re looking right at them and they’re still night after night going to different areas and getting caught on these cameras,” Sgt. Lewis said.

And Piedmont Police said the same men are persons of interest after multiple residents there reported items stolen from their cars.

If you recognize them, contact law enforcement.