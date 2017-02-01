Korean War Veteran Killed In Action To Be Laid To Rest In Oklahoma

Decades after being killed in action, an Oklahoma soldier is back home.

Melvin Randell Hill was 19 when he was killed in December 1950 during the Korean War at the battle of Chosin Reservoir.

At the time, he was listed as missing in action.

“We just couldn’t find anything,” said Hill’s niece Linda Southerland. Hill's family didn't stop looking for answers.

Southerland’s father had been trying to find his brother’s remains until his death in 2009.

That’s when Southerland and her sister made a promise to continue the mission to bring Hill home.

“We always did what dad said,” said Teressa Bland, Hill’s niece.

Months ago, nearly 66 years after Hill’s death, DNA tests confirmed the Army corporal was killed in action.

The plane with Hill’s remains had a water cannon salute at Will Roger’s World Airport.

Current Army members took the casket from the plane.

Dozens of members of the Patriot Guard Riders also escorted to the casket to Chickasha.

News 9 was told the fallen solder will be buried in Alex.

“He’s on American soil. I’m just glad he’s here; glad we finally got him home,” said Bland.