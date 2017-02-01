Crews Battle Wildfires East Of Cashion

Crews have gotten a handle on two separate wildfires that flared up east of Cashion.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in a rural area near W. Forrest Hills Rd. and S. May Ave. Several hay bales have burned and a barn was threatened. Cashion Firefighters have requested assistant from crews out of Guthrie and Oak Cliff to help battle the blaze.

The larger of the two wildfires is estimated to have burned approximately 46 acres of land. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

As of 5:30 p.m., crews tell News 9 the fire was contained to hay bales.

