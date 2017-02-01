WATCH: Bob Stoops' National Signing Day News Conference - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Bob Stoops' National Signing Day News Conference

Posted: Updated:

After signing 27 players to its 2017 recruiting class and earning a No. 6 ranking on Rivals, Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops spoke with the media at his annual National Signing Day news conference on Wednesday. 

“On paper, this might be one of the top two or three classes we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Stoops said. “It’s a really hungry group, and a deep class that covers all of our positions in a really positive way."

Stoops' staff signed 13 offensive players, 13 defensive players and a punter, while this class set a record with 11 early enrollees. Texas produced the most OU signees with nine, while Oklahoma came in second with six, followed by North Carolina (three), California, Florida and Louisiana (two each), and Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri (one each).

You can check out the entire press conference above to see what Stoops has to say about the newest Sooners. 

