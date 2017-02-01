Crews On Scene Of Officer-Involved Crash In West OKC

Emergency crews were called out to a crash involving an Oklahoma City Police officer near the on ramp of to Kilpatrick Turnpike on the eastbound side of Route 66 in west OKC.

First responders were called out to the crash at the on ramp to the southbound Kilpatrick Turnpike from Route 66. The OKC Police officer's vehicle suffered some front end damage as a result of the crash. According to police, the officer rear-ended another vehicle.

The officer was transported from the scene, non-emergency status to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

