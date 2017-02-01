Touchdown Cake - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Touchdown Cake

Posted: Updated:

Touchdown Cake

  • 1 box Ghirardelli brownie mix
  • 1/3 cup melted butter
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 egg
  • 3 cups marshmallows
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 4-6 tablespoons of milk
  • 16 ounces bag powdered sugar
  • 3 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  2. Spray a 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In a medium sized mixing bowl beat together the brownie mix, melted butter, water and egg.
  4. Spread into the bottom of the prepared pan and bake for 25 minutes.
  5. Sprinkle the marshmallows over the top and bake for an additional five minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and cool. In a medium sized saucepan combine the 1 stick of butter, 4-6 tablespoons of milk, powdered sugar, cocoa powder and bring to a boil over medium heat.
  7. Once the frosting comes to a boil add in the pecans and vanilla.
  8. Pour the warm frosting over the top of the cake and marshmallows.
  9. Allow the cake frosting to sit for an hour and then cut and serve!

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from News9.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.