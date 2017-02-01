Spicy Dog & Beer Cheese Dip Ring - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Spicy Dog & Beer Cheese Dip Ring

  • 1 1/2 c. grated Cheddar, plus more for sprinkling
  • 2 cups pepper jack cheese, grated
  • 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 teaspoon chipotle seasoning
  • 1/4 c. beer
  • 1/4 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 package puff pastry, thawed
  • 1 package Schwab's jalapeño cheddar hot dogs
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Stir all of the ingredients together in a small bowl.
  3. Cut the puffy pastry into 2 inch strips.
  4. Cut the bratwursts into 2 inch pieces.
  5. Wrap the puff pastry around each piece of bratwurst and place around the inside ring of the 9-inch round cake pan or a cast iron skillet.
  6. Add the dip to the middle and bake for 25 minutes or until brats are golden brown. Serve warm.

