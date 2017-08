Oklahoma City Police say the victim of a Saturday shooting has died.

Georgio Latorris Harris, 27, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday, authorities said. Officers said they were called to the Southwest Medical Center Saturday night in regards to a shooting victim who was being treated in the emergency room.

Investigators said Harris was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 7000 South Walker Ave. and then taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information should contact the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.

Harris is the tenth Oklahoma City homicide victim of 2017.