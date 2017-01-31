Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President Trump's Executive Order On Immigration

Posted: Updated:

Another poll out Tuesday, again, shows more Americans agree with the president's temporary ban on people from certain countries entering the United States than oppose the ban. This time 49 percent to 41.  

Here's what you had to say about the changes:

Joel first, "Temporary is the key word here, I understand some former POTUS did the same?"

From Roger in Yukon, "I have no problem with this. It gives us time to set ways to check them out."

Karon in Elmore City, "Boo Hoo! So some people were inconvenienced to avoid potential tragedy." 

Tim says, "THANK YOU for not tearing the President apart. It is nice to see a President trying to hold to his promises"

But Sandra in Minco writes, "this act was cruel and inhuman!!!! Doesn't matter how you put it!!! It's an act of a heartless selfish pride of a narcissist man"

And Richard in Edmond asks, "Why did he not put a ban on Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey? Could it be because he does a lot of business in those countries?" 

From Jada in Stillwater, "Trying to keep people safe is admirable. However, the way he went about it has caused much more damage." 

Gary writes from Prague, "..the media continues to twist the news to instigate chaos and protest." 

And finally, from Sam, "After seeing countries in Europe, I have no issues with what the President has done." 

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.  

  Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
