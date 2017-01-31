Wes Welker Joins Houston Texans Coaching Staff

Oklahoma native Wes Welker has joined the Houston Texans as an offense and special teams assistant.

It’s Welker’s first coaching gig after a 12-year NFL career. Welker totaled 9,924 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns between five teams. He also added one kick return touchdown, a 29-yard field goal and two extra points made.

Houston coach Bill O’Brien will take over offensive coordinator duties for the departed George Godsey. Romeo Crennel moves from defensive coordinator to assistant head coach and Mike Vrabel slides from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator.

The Texans finished 9-7 for the third-straight season. They won 27-14 against the Raiders in the Wild Card round before losing 43-16 to the Patriots in the Divisional round.