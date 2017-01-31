Cushing Police: Residents Receiving Calls From "Can You Hear Me? - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cushing Police: Residents Receiving Calls From "Can You Hear Me?" Scammers

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
CUSHING, Oklahoma -

The Cushing Police Department says at least three residents have received phone calls from those perpetrating the "Can you hear me?" phone scam.  

People who have received the calls described the caller as male and possibly of Jamaican descent, officers said. Investigators said they have identified the phone number 876-847-9326 as being associated with the scam. 

Authorities are urging residents to avoid answering "Can you hear me?" from a phone number they do not know.

The scam attempts to get victims to answer "yes" which then allows the scammer to authorize charges on a phone, utility or credit card bill.

Cushing police urge anyone receiving a similar phone call to hangup immediately and report it to your local police department. 

