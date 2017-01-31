OKC Police: Shooting Victim Dies Of Injuries - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: Shooting Victim Dies Of Injuries

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Oklahoma City, OK -

A 29-year-old has died of his injuries following a Jan. 20 shooting, Oklahoma City police say.

Officers say they were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Northwest 47th St. on Jan. 20 about 5:41 a.m. on a shots-fired call. Detectives say two men were inside the home when they heard a knock at the door.

A gunman fired several shots through the door striking both victims who were taken to a local hospital, police said. Officers said they were notified Jan. 30 that shooting victim Jose Luis Gallegos had died due to injuries he sustained during the shooting.

No arrests have been made, and detectives said they are working to develop leads. Anyone with information should contact the homicide tip-line at (405) 297-1200.

Gallegos is the ninth Oklahoma City homicide victim of 2017. 

