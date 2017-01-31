Oklahoma City FD Spends All Monday Putting Out Grass Fires - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma City FD Spends All Monday Putting Out Grass Fires

By Sylvia Corkill, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Firefighters had a busy day yesterday as crews battled grass fires across the state. Oklahoma City firefighters responded to 22 here in the metro.

The work began around 8 a.m. yesterday and continued into the night. With 22 fires burning throughout the day and the city, at one point, the department was fighting three wildfires at the same time.

Luckily, the fires never grew too out of hand, limiting damage to a minimum.

Firefighters want to remind everyone that all it takes for a fire to ignite is one spark. They encourage caution when handling anything flammable, including grilling and welding.

