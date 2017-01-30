OK Law Student Concerned About Family Flying From Iran

Mahshid Koroni is a dual citizen of the United States and Iran. She’s attending Oklahoma City University School of Law.

After finding out about President Donald Trump's executive order Friday night, she said fear and uncertainty set in.

Her 87-year-old grandmother is in Iran right now and is scheduled to fly back to the U.S. in February, where she is a legal permanent resident.

“I’m hoping to see her when she comes back – if she comes back safely,” Koroni said.

Administration officials said the travel ban on seven Middle Eastern countries does not apply to people with a green card but they may undergo extra vetting.

“I’m just worried she will be harassed,” Koroni told News 9.

“I just hope that she won’t have a hard time, because for an 87-year-old to be up in the air for almost 24 hours to come here – that’s already hard enough as it is,” she said.

In response to the new restrictions, Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, released this statement:

As leaders, we have a responsibility to secure the homeland. The executive action issued Friday is a 90-day pause and reevaluation of the screening process for individuals traveling from seven war-torn nations and a 120-day pause for the refugee resettlement program. It is not a ban on Muslims or a permanent change in immigration policy. This executive action has some unintended consequences that were not well thought out. I encourage the president's staff to evaluate American policy with an eye on both security and compassion for the refugees fleeing the terrors of war and persecution. For decades, our resettlement program has maintained a very extensive multi-year screening process for refugees from all over the world. There are unique challenges when you accept refugees from countries like Syria and Yemen, but American security and intelligence communities are second to none. America can have strong homeland security and uphold our foundational values of religious freedom and refuge for the persecuted. These goals are not mutually exclusive. We should also encourage, not discourage, people who have gone through the legal visa and immigration process. America has always welcomed people from different walks of life, religions and countries, and we should continue doing so.

And Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma released this statement: