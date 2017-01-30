OK Law Student Concerned About Family Flying From Iran

OKLAHOMA CITY -
Mahshid Koroni is a dual citizen of the United States and Iran. She’s attending Oklahoma City University School of Law.
After finding out about President Donald Trump's executive order Friday night, she said fear and uncertainty set in.
Her 87-year-old grandmother is in Iran right now and is scheduled to fly back to the U.S. in February, where she is a legal permanent resident.
“I’m hoping to see her when she comes back – if she comes back safely,” Koroni said.
Administration officials said the travel ban on seven Middle Eastern countries does not apply to people with a green card but they may undergo extra vetting.
“I’m just worried she will be harassed,” Koroni told News 9.
“I just hope that she won’t have a hard time, because for an 87-year-old to be up in the air for almost 24 hours to come here – that’s already hard enough as it is,” she said.
In response to the new restrictions, Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, released this statement:
As leaders, we have a responsibility to secure the homeland. The executive action issued Friday is a 90-day pause and reevaluation of the screening process for individuals traveling from seven war-torn nations and a 120-day pause for the refugee resettlement program. It is not a ban on Muslims or a permanent change in immigration policy. This executive action has some unintended consequences that were not well thought out. I encourage the president's staff to evaluate American policy with an eye on both security and compassion for the refugees fleeing the terrors of war and persecution. For decades, our resettlement program has maintained a very extensive multi-year screening process for refugees from all over the world. There are unique challenges when you accept refugees from countries like Syria and Yemen, but American security and intelligence communities are second to none. America can have strong homeland security and uphold our foundational values of religious freedom and refuge for the persecuted. These goals are not mutually exclusive. We should also encourage, not discourage, people who have gone through the legal visa and immigration process. America has always welcomed people from different walks of life, religions and countries, and we should continue doing so.
And Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma released this statement:
President Trump’s executive order follows through on the promises made on the campaign trail to secure our country and protect our citizens,” Inhofe said. “This is not a Muslim ban, as the measure suspends all refugee admittance for 120 days and suspends the issuance of visas to nationals of seven specific countries for 90 days. Time and again terrorists have stated their intent to infiltrate refugee populations in order to spread their ideology and terror throughout the West, as has already happened in Europe. Furthermore, the pause on visa applicants for countries that Congress and the Departments of State and Homeland Security have determined as areas of concern to national security is reasonable given the unrest and state of instability in each of those countries. These measures are temporary and will allow for the new administration to review and strengthen these programs. The administration should have delayed implementation of this order so that the agencies, airlines, and foreign travelers could have prepared and made arrangements in compliance, but I am confident these issues will be addressed swiftly to reduce confusion and uncertainty. The Trump Administration is comprised of well-respected experts, and it is imperative that Senate Democrats immediately allow for the confirmation of cabinet picks so that the President’s policies are well implemented. Throughout its history, the United States has been a beacon around the world for religious freedom and has welcomed those seeking refuge from persecution; our country will continue to be that beacon.