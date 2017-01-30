OKC Metro To See A Warm Front Tuesday

A weak boundary drops into central Oklahoma overnight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s under mostly clear skies.

This same boundary will lift north Tuesday as a warm front bringing in a south wind and temperatures in the upper 60s.

A strong cold front will move through Wednesday morning cooling us down quite a bit. Highs will top out in the mid-50s under sunny skies. Clouds increase on Thursday and highs fall to the mid-40s.