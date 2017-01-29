Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW OKC Homicide

Oklahoma City police are still looking for the person who shot two men just after 6 p.m. Friday, leaving one dead at the corner of NW 18 Street and Youngs Boulevard.

Many witnesses were home at the time, and one of them shared those shocking moments with News 9.

Police have not released the identity of the two shooting victims, but a black man in his 20s was found dead at the scene, while another black man in his late teens arrived at the hospital later with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors think the violence all stems from one apartment building on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Molly Devine and her two roommates were preparing to celebrate a birthday Friday evening when they heard the gunshots. They dropped to the floor.

“It was quiet for a few moments, so I peeked out one of our windows and I saw a man running, so I was trying to get a good look at him and see if he had a gun in his hands. He didn’t, but then when he was about parallel to my window I ducked back down again,” she said.

Police still have not determined if the man Devine saw was a victim, a suspect or just a bystander, but moments later, the roommates heard a gunfire again.

Devine looked outside from another angle and saw a car pulled halfway into her neighbor's lawn.

“I was trying to see what was going on with that vehicle, if anyone was there, and then all of a sudden a man comes running into our front lawn with a shotgun, aiming it towards the apartment complex,” she said.

That man turned out to be a neighbor responding to the commotion, and by the time police arrived many people on the block had come to check out the scene.

“When we got there we had kind of a somewhat chaotic scene. We had people telling us suspects ran from the scene,” Oklahoma City police Capt. Daniel Stewart said.

Police told Devine they think the actual suspect was still in the apartment building, but they were not able to make an arrest or figure out what happened.

“Some type of altercation, but we don’t know if anything is gang-related yet,” said Stewart.

Devine said this is not the first time she and her roommates have heard people fighting on the corner, but it is the first time gunfire was involved.

“We always thought it was a pretty safe neighborhood, but now after something like this happened we’re thinking you know it might be time to move,” she said.

If you have any information about this shooting, call police right away.