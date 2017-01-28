OKC Teenager, Entrepreneur To Be Featured In TLC Reality Show

At the age of 16 most kids are looking to get good grades, get a date to the dance or maybe a part time job, but not Margo Gianos.

In between school and a social life, she runs one of the fastest growing lip balm companies in America.

Her company is Honestly Margo, and she started it in her kitchen in Oklahoma City when she was only 12.

“I had a big Ziplock and knew my parents PayPal password and I was ordering empty lip balm tubes on eBay!" she said.

Her first successful scent was pumpkin cheesecake, which she created after more than a few tries. She took the balm to school and it sold like gangbusters.

“That's when my mom told me, 'you know, you've always wanted to have a business and you can actually do something with this if you want,'” Gianos said as she stood in front of a display of her balms at The Makeup Bar, a selective boutique and spa in Nichols Hills.

“My light bulb came on as a parent and I said, 'wait a second, this is a drive she has within herself to start a business, she's had it for years,'” Margo’s mother, Irene Gianos said. “I will ask her and see if she wants to take it to the next level and if she says yes, I will help her and be with her along the way every step of the way.”

Honestly Margo has expanded to other things too such as body balm and tinted balms. The products are now being sold in more than 400 stores in Canada, Australia and the U.S. The company made such a splash that she'll be the feature of a new show on The Learning Channel called Kid Tycoons which airs 9 p.m. Monday.

It's not all glitz and glam though. Margo's life is a balancing act. She squeezed an interview in before her soccer game, and then there's dealing with being the boss of her own mom.

“The normal challenges and the push backs and the stubbornness, not only do I have it as a regular teen with her friends with her curfew and all of that but with her work,” Irene Gianos said.

But at the end of the day, Margo Gianos doesn't let it all go to her head, an attitude that lives up to the company's name, honestly.