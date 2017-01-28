Oklahoma Insurance Department to Host  Town Hall Meetings on Hea - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Insurance Department to Host  Town Hall Meetings on Health Care Reform

The Oklahoma Insurance Department will host a series of town hall meetings across the state to discuss health care reform. Citizens are encouraged to attend and offer their suggestions. 

“With the imminent repeal of Obamacare we have a golden opportunity to fix this broken system,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “We want to hear from Oklahomans to learn what changes they’d like to see when it comes to health care. Our goal is to have an open forum to discuss innovative ideas and solutions going forward. We will take those reform recommendations to federal lawmakers so our voice is heard when the replacement plan is put together.

Those who cannot attend in person may submit their feedback online at www.oid.ok.gov. 

Health Care Town Hall Schedule

January 30 - Durant
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Hallie McKinney Building Ballroom
416 University Blvd.
12:00-2:00 p.m.

January 31 – Tulsa
Tulsa Central Library
400 Civic Center
12:00-2:00 p.m.

February 6 – Norman 
Norman Public Library
225 N. Webster Ave.
11:30-2:30 p.m.

February 6 – Oklahoma City
Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland Campus
3500 NW 150th St.
5:30-8:30 p.m.

February 7 – Bartlesville
Bartlesville Public Library
600 S. Johnstone Ave.
2:00-4:00 p.m.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
