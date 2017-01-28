Oklahoma Insurance Department to Host  Town Hall Meetings on Health Care Reform

The Oklahoma Insurance Department will host a series of town hall meetings across the state to discuss health care reform. Citizens are encouraged to attend and offer their suggestions.

“With the imminent repeal of Obamacare we have a golden opportunity to fix this broken system,” said Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak. “We want to hear from Oklahomans to learn what changes they’d like to see when it comes to health care. Our goal is to have an open forum to discuss innovative ideas and solutions going forward. We will take those reform recommendations to federal lawmakers so our voice is heard when the replacement plan is put together.

Those who cannot attend in person may submit their feedback online at www.oid.ok.gov.

Health Care Town Hall Schedule

January 30 - Durant

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Hallie McKinney Building Ballroom

416 University Blvd.

12:00-2:00 p.m.

January 31 – Tulsa

Tulsa Central Library

400 Civic Center

12:00-2:00 p.m.

February 6 – Norman

Norman Public Library

225 N. Webster Ave.

11:30-2:30 p.m.

February 6 – Oklahoma City

Francis Tuttle Technology Center, Portland Campus

3500 NW 150th St.

5:30-8:30 p.m.

February 7 – Bartlesville

Bartlesville Public Library

600 S. Johnstone Ave.

2:00-4:00 p.m.